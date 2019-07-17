CLOSE
National News
National News

Mexican Drug Lord El Chapo Sentenced to Life Behind Bars

Kate del Castillo speaks out about meeting El Chapo on ' '20/20' ABC special with Diane Sawyer.

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman will be rest of his life behind bars. A judge sentenced the drug lord to life in prison plus 30 years in federal court in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday.

He has also been ordered to pay $12.6 billion in forfeiture. Guzman, 62, was convicted in February by a jury of all 10 counts he faced, including engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise and drug trafficking charges, among others.

Prosecutors have called him a “ruthless and bloodthirsty leader” of the Sinaloa cartel and are seeking a life sentence. Witnesses during the trial testified that Guzman ordered and sometimes took part in the torture and murder of perceived cartel enemies.

Source: CNN

