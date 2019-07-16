Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000 Playing The Flute In The Most Random Places

André 3000 seems to be on a flute tour and folks across America are getting a free concert.

The celebrated rapper was first spotted in L.A. by NPR radio producer Antonia Cereijido. In a June 14 Twitter post, Cereijido said she saw a man walking around her terminal playing the flute for 40 minutes and eventually, she realized it was Three Stacks.

I saw a man walking around my terminal playing a flute for 40min and was losing my mind because I thought it was André 3000. And then it WAS André 3000!!! 😍😍😍😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tqQ4C8HBh1 — Antonia Cereijido (@antoniacere) June 14, 2019

Twitter user @zliebbb also said he ran into André in in L.A., sharing the news with Pigeons & Planes on Twitter.

A very lucky fan ran into André 3000 playing his flute last week in Los Angeles 🎶 pic.twitter.com/KUHe9RkMF3 — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) July 8, 2019

New York was blessed with André and his flute’s presence as well.

Met Andre3000 in Manhattan, New York playing his flute on a street corner lol #andre3000 pic.twitter.com/GKTUWsF0s8 — J Lewis 🇹🇹 (@BrokeHomieJ_) July 14, 2019

Now, folks across Philly seem to be getting the biggest taste of André’s woodwind serenades, and The Philadelphia Inquirer was courteous enough to document the sitings.

Hit the flip for people’s hilarious encounters with Mr. Benjamin.

