Geto Boys’ Willie D Reveals Reason He Skipped Bushwick Bill’s Funeral: “Bill Didn’t Like Me — I Ain’t Like Bill” [VIDEO]

Beats Music Launch Party At Belasco Theatre

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

For the hip hop heads…

Willie D revealed in a VladTV interview that he didn’t plan to show up at Bushwick Bill‘s recent funeral. The Geto Boys rapper passed away last month after battling pancreatic cancer. Despite bringing Bill into Geto Boys and writing his legendary rhymes, Willie D skipped Bill’s procession.

“When somebody has a funeral man, it’s like this — I feel like it’s disingenuous for somebody to come to your funeral who you don’t like,” he said. “Bill didn’t like me. I ain’t like Bill, you know what I’m saying? That’s the truth. This ain’t no phony shit. I know that everybody want to do some politically correct shit and all that, but that’s the truth, bro.”

Watch:

Hip-Hop Pays Tribute To Bushwick Bill

19 photos

Hip-Hop Pays Tribute To Bushwick Bill

Continue reading Hip-Hop Pays Tribute To Bushwick Bill

Hip-Hop Pays Tribute To Bushwick Bill

[caption id="attachment_9836659" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty[/caption] On Sunday, June 9, 2019, hip-hop lost a legendary personality, rapper, father and more in Bushwick Bill. The 3’8 rapper, most known as a member of the Geto Boys passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 52. RELATED: Bushwick Bill Passes Away At 52 Despite earlier reports that Bill passed away Sunday morning with premature posts from some of his peers, Bill’s family, and publicist informed the public late Sunday night that he died peacefully surrounded by family. His last words were to his son, Javon, whom he told, “I’ll love you, forever.” https://twitter.com/BunBTrillOG/status/1137732274844250112 Throughout Sunday, tributes poured in from the likes of Bill’s Houston rap peers such as ESG, Lil Keke to national mainstays like Biz Markie, Questlove and more. See some of the tributes below.

