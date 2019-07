Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Looks like the living legend P Diddy woke up on the bright and right side of the bed this past Monday morning. Making The Band is back the World wide edition. Press play to see how simple it is to be apart of the casting call process.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)