CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Lonzo Ball On His Reaction To Being Traded & His Expectations Of Playing With Zion Williamson

0 reads
Leave a comment
Los Angeles Lakers v Philadelphia 76ers

Source: Rob Carr / Getty

When Magic Johnson solidified the trade of D’Angelo Russell, then drafted Lonzo Ball in the summer of 2017, it was believed that Lonzo would be the next great PG to wear a Los Angeles Lakers uniform. Magic even believed so himself.

“I’m going to put a little pressure on you right now, you look to your right, there’s some jerseys hanging on that wall. We expect a Ball jersey hanging up there one day, all right? Good, he once told Ball.

Two injury-laden seasons later those assertions suddenly sound absurd. With the Lakers trading Lonzo Ball to acquire Anthony Davis, and Magic Johnson stepping down amidst distrust within the Lakers, the two men who were expected to lead the Lakers back to glory are no longer with the organization.

Lonzo now believes he can lead another team to glory, his new team, the New Orleans Pelicans. Ball spoke with ESPN and said that he was more than happy with the trade, and that he had been expecting the news to come for some time now.

“I was kind of excited, honestly, I kind of figured someone was going to get moved soon enough. I knew Anthony Davis wanted to come bad. Anytime you can get a guy like that, you are going to have to do what you have to do to get him. So I was kind of already just waiting for it, honestly, and I was happy to go with two guys I am comfortable with in B.I. (Brandon Ingram) and JHart (Josh Hart). I am excited to see what we can do.”

Lonzo Ball goes on to admit that this trade would have probably had an adverse effect on him when he was a rookie, but being in the league for two years helped him realize, that it’s all business. He also said he didn’t take the trade personal.

When asked about his soon to be teammate, Zion Williamson, Ball was very complimentary.

“Man, I’ve never seen somebody that size move like him… He’s definitely a freak. I’ve never seen nothing like it.”

Ball continued to talk about how their games will fit together perfectly.

“Honestly, you just got to run the lane, set screens and roll,” Ball added of Williamson. “With his game and with him getting a full head of steam, it’s going to be very tough to stop him. So I think we play fast and get out on the break as soon as possible.”

Lonzo Ball hasn’t yet been cleared for full contact following his ankle injury suffered in January. The oldest of the three ball brothers hopes he can be cleared within the next two weeks.

Lonzo Ball On His Reaction To Being Traded & His Expectations Of Playing With Zion Williamson was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
10 items
Blac Chyna & Tokyo Toni’s Intense Standoff Raises…
 14 hours ago
07.16.19
Lashana Lynch Will Make History As The First…
 15 hours ago
07.16.19
Mother Of Nipsey’s Daughter Says Family Has Stopped…
 21 hours ago
07.16.19
Melyssa Ford Says She Contemplated Suicide After Car…
 21 hours ago
07.16.19
Founder Of Louisiana African-American Museum Found Dead In…
 21 hours ago
07.16.19
Patti LaBelle Partners With Walmart For Frozen Soul…
 22 hours ago
07.16.19
Exclusive: Dorion Renaud Talks Transition From Reality TV,…
 2 days ago
07.15.19
Here’s Proof That Even A Blackout Can’t Stop…
 2 days ago
07.15.19
#BlackExcellence: Black Atlanta Teens Continue Championship Reign At…
 2 days ago
07.15.19
Jaden Smith Launches Company To Provide Free Vegan…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
S3nsi Molly and Lil Brooke pulled up! Check…
 3 days ago
07.13.19
NEW DRIP ALERT: Planet of the Bathing Apes…
 3 days ago
07.13.19
Multicultural Media Correspondents Association Summit Explores The Importance…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
Jay T The Bigga Figga Talks About Getting…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
Murder Mystery: Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston Talk…
 4 days ago
07.15.19
HBCU Puts Focus On Mental Health So Students…
 4 days ago
07.12.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close