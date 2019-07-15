CLOSE
Boxing Legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker Killed By Motorist In Virginia Beach

Pernell Whitaker portrait

Source: The Ring Magazine / Getty

Boxing legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker was killed Sunday night after being hit by a car in Virginia Beach.

According to WTKR, News 3  the Norfolk native was hit near the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Baker Road.

A four-weight world champion and an Olympic gold medalist, Whitaker achieved worldwide recognition. After retiring from the ring, he found success as a boxing trainer.

Whitaker was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2006.

He was 55 years old.

