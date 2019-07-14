CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Here’s Proof That Even A Blackout Can’t Stop New Yorkers From Showing Their Talent

5 reads
Leave a comment
Overview of New York city

Source: Visions Of Our Land / Getty

They call New York the greatest city in the world for a reason. The city itself is always up and on, and the people are all looking for their next come up.

NYC is the city of hustlers. There’s a singer, dancer, designer, actor or artist at every corner and on every train car. And don’t think for a second that the hustle stops when something out of the ordinary comes along and disturbs the peace.

On Saturday, there was a blackout in Manhattan that affected more than 72,000 New Yorkers along 30 blocks from Times Square to the Upper West Side. Mayor Bill de Blasio said police confirmed there was no foul play involved and that the outage was caused by a “mechanical issue.” Fun fact, the outage came 42 years to the day after The Great Blackout of 1977.

Fortunately there were no reports of people getting hurt or losing their ish. Judging by footage of the incidents, it looks like the streets were still pretty lit without lights — no pun intended. And the outage certainly didn’t stop these New Yorkers from coming together and spreading their love and talent all over the city.

Ladies and gents, this is an example of what America could be. 

Here’s Proof That Even A Blackout Can’t Stop New Yorkers From Showing Their Talent was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Exclusive: Dorion Renaud Talks Transition From Reality TV,…
 1 day ago
07.15.19
Here’s Proof That Even A Blackout Can’t Stop…
 1 day ago
07.15.19
#BlackExcellence: Black Atlanta Teens Continue Championship Reign At…
 2 days ago
07.15.19
Jaden Smith Launches Company To Provide Free Vegan…
 2 days ago
07.15.19
S3nsi Molly and Lil Brooke pulled up! Check…
 2 days ago
07.13.19
NEW DRIP ALERT: Planet of the Bathing Apes…
 2 days ago
07.13.19
Multicultural Media Correspondents Association Summit Explores The Importance…
 2 days ago
07.15.19
Jay T The Bigga Figga Talks About Getting…
 2 days ago
07.15.19
Murder Mystery: Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston Talk…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
HBCU Puts Focus On Mental Health So Students…
 3 days ago
07.12.19
Super Beauty Founder TiffanyJ Aims To Empower Black…
 3 days ago
07.12.19
Rockets Trade Chris Paul To Oklahoma City For…
 4 days ago
07.12.19
Fall 2018 Jordan Brand
Air Jordan 6 x PSG Collab Debuts This…
 5 days ago
07.13.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez & Lizzo Appear As…
 5 days ago
07.13.19
August Alsina
Singer August Alsina hospitalized after losing ability to…
 5 days ago
07.13.19
Bring Back MTB2: Here’s What Babs, Ness, Dylan,…
 6 days ago
07.10.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close