CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Mean Streak? Grayson Allen Ejected From Summer League Game After Taking Swing At Player

Allen's temper has followed him to the NBA.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Memphis Grizzlies v Boston Celtics

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Former Duke superstar, now a member of the Memphis Grizzlies Grayson Allen on-court antics while in college was well known. It would seem Allen’s temper has followed him to the NBA, the guard was ejected from a Summer League game for being too physical. Things got testy when Allen picked up first flagrant foul while battling with Boston Celtics rookie Grant Williams during a back screen, aggressively pushing him. Apparently, Allen wasn’t done, in another play he swiped at the ball elbowing Williams in the back of his head earning his second flagrant and subsequently getting tossed from the game.

Allen’s behavior towards Williams noticeably began to go off the rails after missing two free throws. While at Duke, he was a star and a hell of a player but was also known for tripping several players. His on-court conduct was so egregious that it led to the Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski stripping Allen of his captaincy during the 2016-17 college basketball season. Many began to question his mental state due to his repeated offenses.

Now while his first offense in the game was very obvious, some are questioning the second flagrant foul and don’t believe Allen was purposely trying to hit Williams in the head while making a legit play on the ball. Some are defending the Grizzlies guard by pointing out how “soft” the league has now gotten.

Others recounted numerous times Allen has lost his cool on the court and feel that he doesn’t belong in the NBA at all.

We wouldn’t be shocked if Allen is playing with a very short leash and the Grizzlies are monitoring him and his temper very closely. In college, he was a star on that Duke team, so he was given more leeway, now that Allen is in the NBA that is no longer case as the second-year player is still trying to prove he belongs on a professional NBA court.

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty

Mean Streak? Grayson Allen Ejected From Summer League Game After Taking Swing At Player was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 23 hours ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 24 hours ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Kandi Burruss Responds To Phaedra Parks Saying It’s…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Che Mack Talks Life Outside Of Love And…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Idris Elba Says Lashana Lynch As 007 Is…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
New Show Alert! Keyshia Cole Headed Back To…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
24-Year-Old YouTuber Weds 61-Year-Old Girlfriend She Met On…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Young Dro Arrested For “Weaponizing Banana Pudding”
 1 day ago
07.23.19
24 Year Old Pregnant Woman Shot And Killed…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Part 1: Karlie Redd Gets A…
 2 days ago
07.23.19
Press Play: ‘Westworld’ Returns With Season 3 Trailer…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie Announced As Marvel’s First LGBTQ+…
 2 days ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson Will Be Marvel’s First LGBTQ Superhero
 2 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close