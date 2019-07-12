CLOSE
Entertainment News
Rockets Trade Chris Paul To Oklahoma City For Russell Westbrook, Draft Picks

Portland Trail Blazers v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Three

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

The Rockets found themselves looking at the rest of the Western Conference making moves and decided to make a BIG one on Thursday night, trading Chris Paul along with draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Russell Westbrook.

The Thunder will receive first-round draft picks in 2024 and 2026 along with pick swaps in 2021 and 2025, according to ESPN.

Westbrook finds himself reunited with James Harden as the Rockets now boast two of the last three NBA MVPs. Westbrook is coming off his third consecutive season averaging a triple-double while Harden won his second consecutive scoring title averaging 36.1 points per game.

The Rockets got younger at point guard with Westbrook now being asked to help run Mike D’Antoni’s offense and the Thunder are officially on a full rebuild with the departures of Westbrook and now Paul George.

Rockets Trade Chris Paul To Oklahoma City For Russell Westbrook, Draft Picks was originally published on theboxhouston.com

