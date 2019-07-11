CLOSE
Air Jordan 6 x PSG Collab Debuts This Month: Official Images, Release Info

Last September, Paris Saint-Germain announced a ground-breaking three-year agreement with Jordan Brand, which included a collection of over 90 performance, training and lifestyle products, such as special edition Air Jordan 1s and Air Jordan 5s.

According to J23 App, the PSG x Jordan Brand partnership will add a new chapter on July 27, as this special edition Air Jordan 6 is officially slated to launch in both men’s and grade school sizes.

View this post on Instagram

PSG x Jordan 6 Retro official images. Need these!

A post shared by J23 (@j23app) on

As seen in the official photos that surfaced on Wednesday, the exclusive 6s come equipped with a smooth black and grey upper accompanied by “Infrared 23” branding on the lace lock, Jumpman on the tongue and “PANAME” tag handing off the heel pull tab. Additional details include “Paris” and “75” branding on the lace lock and a PSG logo on the heel in place of the traditional Jumpman or “Nike Air” logo.

 

 

 

 

 

