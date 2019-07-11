Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez & Lizzo Appear As Strippers In First Look For “Hustlers”

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

There’s been a ton of chatter surrounding Hustlers, the upcoming stripper film with a star-studded cast. With Jenny From The Block taking the lead role (Jennifer Lopez) there was already a ton of excitement but when they revealed Lizzo and Cardi B the anticipation reached a new height.

The film is set to be released later this year and photos of the cast on set have leaked online. But now, they’re getting ready to release the trailer July 17th.

