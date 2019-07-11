Singer August Alsina hospitalized after losing ability to walk

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

R&B singer August Alsina was hospitalized after losing his ability to walk, apparently temporarily, according to an Instagram message he posted from a hospital bed. The ailment caused him to miss his scheduled appearance at the Essence Festival in New Orleans over the weekend.

He apologized to fans via instagram and sounded remarkably cheerful.

The singer has said in the past that he suffers from an unspecified, hereditary autoimmune disease that attacks the liver.

Keep checking back with us for updates as this story develops.

Check out his post on Instagram, he actually seemed cheerful!

