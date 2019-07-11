CLOSE
Singer August Alsina hospitalized after losing ability to walk

R&B singer August Alsina was hospitalized after losing his ability to walk, apparently temporarily, according to an Instagram message he posted from a hospital bed. The ailment caused him to miss his scheduled appearance at the Essence Festival in New Orleans over the weekend.

He apologized to fans via instagram and sounded remarkably cheerful.

 

Hiiii guys!! 😂It’s me, being my most awesome, weirdly great self. 🤦🏽‍♂️I’m here with the stitch 🗣 & to also apologize for not being able to make the essence fest gig last night. I take my career & your time very seriously & the fact that you guys show up for me, endlessly. Means the world! I’m man down right now, & figured I should share.. that My auto immune disease is raging, but im fighting this thing & on my mission to shake back & beable to make it up to you! I got so much 🎶NEW NEW🎶 to share w/ you!!!..& Big Love to give. ❤️ Big Life, Big Dreams & every peaceful thing to you! Less stress, More Love, More Rest, & Jah Bless. 🙏🏽 know that HE’s got you even when it all feels too complex. 👁⚡️🙏🏽

The singer has said in the past that he suffers from an unspecified, hereditary autoimmune disease that attacks the liver.

