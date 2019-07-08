CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Michelle Obama Discusses The Importance Of Equality In Relationships

0 reads
Leave a comment
Michelle Obama

Source: Rich Fury / Forum Photos

Michelle Obama didn’t hold anything back during a candid sitdown with Gayle King over the weekend at Essence Fest. Besides discussing healthy living and her memoir Becoming, the former FLOTUS also spoke about looking forward to having a house without teenagers soon.

“Barack’s like ‘You seem so much less  stressed,’ and I’m like, duh! Not only were we parenting teenagers, but every Saturday night you had to worry about whether your kid is gonna end up on Page Six,” Obama told King. “Now we’re rediscovering each other. I’m looking over and going ‘Hey…you, where have you been for 21 years?!’”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

King even asked the Chitown native about her take on having great sex at every age, which she said she isn’t opposed to at all.

“Yes. I support that principle,” she laughed. “I mean, come on Gayle! What I’m ‘sposed to say to that? ‘No, I take issue with that?’ Yes, Gayle, the answer is yes!”

Mrs. Obama also gave invaluable advice on how to find the right partner. She said the most important factor in sustaining a healthy relationship is equality.

“Equality is not just measured in terms of the wallet. Equality is in terms of the value that they carry. Honesty is the beginning, the middle, and the end. I wouldn’t want to be bothered with someone I couldn’t trust on a day-to-day basis. It’s not just about how much money they make or title. Someone could have the right salary, but the wrong heart.”

Not only did drop some gems, she looked stunning! She rocked her natural curls and slayed in a navy blue, belted, shimmery jumpsuit.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Michelle Obama Discusses The Importance Of Equality In Relationships was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: The Results Of Karlie Redd’s Lie…
 13 hours ago
07.09.19
Disney Defends Halle By Roasting Racist #NotMyAriel Folks…
 1 day ago
07.09.19
The Lip Bar And Urban SkinRx Debut New…
 1 day ago
07.09.19
Lee Daniels Promises ‘Star’ Two-Hour Movie Finale After…
 1 day ago
07.09.19
Naomi Campbell Doesn’t Eat Everyday, But Is That…
 1 day ago
07.09.19
Michelle Obama Discusses The Importance Of Equality In…
 1 day ago
07.09.19
Attorney For White Man Who Killed Elijah El-Amin…
 1 day ago
07.08.19
T.I. Joins Task Force That Aims To Reimagine…
 2 days ago
07.08.19
Disney Channel Star Cameron Boyce Dead At 20
 2 days ago
07.08.19
John Legend, Issa Rae And Others Support Crowdfunding…
 3 days ago
07.08.19
Fly Chick Friday Featuring Dana Chanel
 4 days ago
07.05.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: We’ve Never Seen Yung Joc This…
 1 week ago
07.02.19
15 Year Old Atlanta Native Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff…
 1 week ago
07.02.19
The Gang Is Back With A Slight Twist…
 1 week ago
07.02.19
Man Sues Hardee’s For Not Giving Him Enough…
 1 week ago
07.02.19
Samuel L Jackson And Jake Gyllenhaal REFUSE To…
 1 week ago
07.02.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close