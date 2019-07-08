Fresh Start: Kevin Durant Ditches No.35, Will Rock No.7 Jersey In Brooklyn

When Kevin Durant begins his next chapter as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, he won’t be rocking his signature no.35. The Slim Reaper bid a fond farewell to the number that has become synonymous with him while pulling up from thirty and snatching souls on the basketball court. When he finally takes the court in BK, he will be rocking the no.7 on his Coogi embroidered Nets jersey.

In the touching statement via his New York-based firm, 35 Ventures, Durant wrote:

“35 took my family and me from Seat Pleasant, MD, and showed us the world. 35 allowed me to meet people that I never would’ve had the chance to meet, experience things I would never have had the chance to experience, and achieve things that I never would have been able to achieve. 35 allowed me to go to the University of Texas to play basketball, 35 allowed me to achieve my dream of playing in the NBA in Seattle. 35 allowed me to play basketball in Oklahoma City and form bonds and friendships that will last a lifetime. Lastly, 35 allowed me to go to the Bay Area and win two championships and form brotherhoods that no time or distance will ever break. 35 was chosen in honor of someone very near and dear to me. I will always honor him and honor the number 35. But as I start this new chapter in my basketball life, the number I’ll be wearing on my back is the number 7 next time you see me on the floor. One time Brooklyn.”

The news follows Golden State Warriors co-chairman and CEO Joe Lacob announcing that Durant’s no.35 jersey will hang in the rafters at the team’s new arena.

“As long as I am Co-Chairman of this team, no player will ever wear #35 for the Warriors again.”

Durant is not the only big star changing numbers, LeBron James announced that he will be bringing back the iconic no.6 jersey after he gifted new Lakers teammate, Anthony Davis the no.23. One summer can definitely change everything in the NBA. Just look at how Kawhi Leonard’s decision to sign to with the Los Angeles Clippers have changed the whole dynamic of the league.

