CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Violent Fight Caught on Video Between Family Members at Disneyland

6 reads
Leave a comment

 

The place that is usually called the most wonderful place on earth took a scary turn for many over the 4th of July holiday weekend when a violent fight between a family at Disneyland in California.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The video was taken at Mickey’s Toontown on Saturday, July 6th where a family can be seen physically fighting in front of their own children and other families visiting the park.  The reason for the fight is unknown but the video starts with an exchange of words between a woman and man, followed by a lengthy fight that went on for at least 3 minutes before park security intervened.

When Anaheim police the family refused to cooperate.  According to the police department, “A report was taken, There was no video at the time. Now that we have video, the investigation can continue.”

source

 

Ciara, Russell Wilson And Baby Future Tackle Disney

6 photos Launch gallery

Ciara, Russell Wilson And Baby Future Tackle Disney

Continue reading Ciara, Russell Wilson And Baby Future Tackle Disney

Ciara, Russell Wilson And Baby Future Tackle Disney

 

The Latest:

 

Violent Fight Caught on Video Between Family Members at Disneyland was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: The Results Of Karlie Redd’s Lie…
 13 hours ago
07.09.19
Disney Defends Halle By Roasting Racist #NotMyAriel Folks…
 1 day ago
07.09.19
The Lip Bar And Urban SkinRx Debut New…
 1 day ago
07.09.19
Lee Daniels Promises ‘Star’ Two-Hour Movie Finale After…
 1 day ago
07.09.19
Naomi Campbell Doesn’t Eat Everyday, But Is That…
 1 day ago
07.09.19
Michelle Obama Discusses The Importance Of Equality In…
 1 day ago
07.09.19
Attorney For White Man Who Killed Elijah El-Amin…
 1 day ago
07.08.19
T.I. Joins Task Force That Aims To Reimagine…
 2 days ago
07.08.19
Disney Channel Star Cameron Boyce Dead At 20
 2 days ago
07.08.19
John Legend, Issa Rae And Others Support Crowdfunding…
 3 days ago
07.08.19
Fly Chick Friday Featuring Dana Chanel
 4 days ago
07.05.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: We’ve Never Seen Yung Joc This…
 1 week ago
07.02.19
15 Year Old Atlanta Native Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff…
 1 week ago
07.02.19
The Gang Is Back With A Slight Twist…
 1 week ago
07.02.19
Man Sues Hardee’s For Not Giving Him Enough…
 1 week ago
07.02.19
Samuel L Jackson And Jake Gyllenhaal REFUSE To…
 1 week ago
07.02.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close