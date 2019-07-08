CLOSE
July Is Getting Buck Wild

Okay that might’ve been a bit of a reach, but seriously things are getting a little HOT around here (and no it’s not because we’re in Texas).

Like every month in the year, space is bringing us a new type of energy with the “Full Buck Moon.” This isn’t a time for Knuck if you Buck, but scientists do believe this moon can be a bit spicy and I’ll tell you why.

What normally happens when there is a full moon is the Sun is directly opposite of the Moon which highlights “opposing forces or polarities in your life” according to the Astrology King. “These can include your ego versus emotions, your work versus home, or what you need versus what you want. Inner tension and external pressures can lead to personal conflict and crises that drain your energy.” THAT to me sounds like a month long of your menstrual cycle for both women AND men.

So if you’re in a relationship–just keep your eyes open in case things go from angry texting to the heart dropping “I’m OMW!” text with the slam effect.

That’s not the only reason why it’s just a little creepy. July’s Full Buck Moon is also known as the “Thunder Moon”..and if you’re anything like me-I HATE THUNDER! This name was derived from the peak in thunderstorms across the nation. On a lighter note the “Hay Moon” isn’t so bad. Farmers usually start storing hay for the winter months around this time of year. So shoutout to the agriculturists for helping me realize there’s only two more months until Fall. #Great

Want one more random fun fact? When America pulled up on the moon, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stuck the American flag on the moon’s surface on July 20, 1969..literally 4 days before the moon’s appearance. I’m just glad they didn’t get any angry text that day.

