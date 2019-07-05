Fly Chick Friday Featuring Dana Chanel

Entertainment News
| 07.05.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss
Dana Chanel

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Dana Chanel joins Paris Nicole on the latest episode of Fly Chick Friday. She owns multiple business’s, as well as using her huge platform to help, inform, motivate, and teach. She talks about her tour, leveraging social media successfully for your business, and much more!

If you are a business owner, entrepreneur, college student, or someone just unhappy with their job, Dana is someone you need to check out! Learn more at sprinkleofjesus.com, and follow @danachanel @jumpingjacktax @alakazamapps @creditexterminators.

Listen to the full podcasted interview in the video player above, and check out some gems in the video below! Use the #FlyChickFriday and let us know who we should check out next!

 

Contact Info

Fly Chick Friday Featuring Dana Chanel was originally published on boomphilly.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Fly Chick Friday Featuring Dana Chanel
 6 hours ago
07.05.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: We’ve Never Seen Yung Joc This…
 4 days ago
07.02.19
15 Year Old Atlanta Native Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff…
 4 days ago
07.02.19
The Gang Is Back With A Slight Twist…
 4 days ago
07.02.19
Man Sues Hardee’s For Not Giving Him Enough…
 4 days ago
07.02.19
Samuel L Jackson And Jake Gyllenhaal REFUSE To…
 4 days ago
07.02.19
Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Resurfaced Homophobic Tweets
 4 days ago
07.02.19
Softball Player Hosts Summer Program For Youth In…
 5 days ago
07.01.19
13-Year-Old Bakery Owner Michael Platt Uses His Business…
 5 days ago
07.01.19
Black Entrepreneurs Raise $8 Million For Barbershop-Focused App
 5 days ago
07.01.19
Sonny Digital And Quez Talk Black Goat 2,…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Ricco Barrino Opens Up About His Son Being…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Pharrell Williams Vows To Give 114 Harlem High…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
#BossMoves: Meek Mill Named Co-Owner Of The Sports…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Serena Williams Becomes Second Black Woman Tennis Player…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Tyla Yaweh Says Being Homeless Was One Of…
 7 days ago
07.01.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close