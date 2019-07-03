The #DeeList: Top 5 Black People Who Deserve Their Own Holiday

As we celebrate the country’s “independence” and commemorate the day that document was signed by slave owners, I’ve come up with a list of black people who deserve to be recognized as well.

5. Tristan Thompson

For being the only person to escape the Kardashian Curse. You see what Khloe did to Lamar Odom. And I don’t even have to mention Kanye West.

4. TI

For advancing the education system by forcing us to use Google for something more than porn, and look up those big ass words he uses.

3. 50 Cent

For being better at getting people to pay their bills than Sallie Mae. Imagine if he reported to Equifax.

2. Rachel Dolezal

For fooling the entire state of Washington into believing she was a light-skinned black woman out there fighting for their rights. Swear you ain’t think she was black when you saw her. Say what you want, but that’s impressive.

1. Colin Kaepernick

For showing us that a black man without a job IS a good man! Just like Jodi in “Baby Boy.” Get you a man with no job, girl!

