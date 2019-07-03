CLOSE
lilD
HomeLilDThe Dee List

The #DeeList: Top 5 Black People Who Deserve Their Own Holiday

0 reads
Leave a comment

As we celebrate the country’s “independence” and commemorate the day that document was signed by slave owners, I’ve come up with a list of black people who deserve to be recognized as well.

5. Tristan Thompson

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 13, 2019

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty

For being the only person to escape the Kardashian Curse. You see what Khloe did to Lamar Odom. And I don’t even have to mention Kanye West.

4. TI

T.I. Guest On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Source: StarterCAM / StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com

For advancing the education system by forcing us to use Google for something more than porn, and look up those big ass words he uses.

3. 50 Cent

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - May 20, 2014

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty

For being better at getting people to pay their bills than Sallie Mae. Imagine if he reported to Equifax.

2.  Rachel Dolezal

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - March 27, 2017

Source: Ray Tamarra / Getty

For fooling the entire state of Washington into believing she was a light-skinned black woman out there fighting for their rights. Swear you ain’t think she was black when you saw her. Say what you want, but that’s impressive.

1. Colin Kaepernick

San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

For showing us that a black man without a job IS a good man! Just like Jodi in “Baby Boy.” Get you a man with no job, girl!

50 cent collect money , colin kaepernick kneel , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , rachel dolezal welfare

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close