Where to Celebrate the Fourth in North Texas

Fireworks Celebrate Pride Day in New York City

Source: Gary Hershorn / Getty

If you’re looking for places to watch the fireworks tonight, check out the list:

Addison:

Addison Kaboom Town!

July 3, 4 p.m. – midnight

Addison Circle Park

Arlington – July 3rd

http://lightuparlington.com/

Rangers post-game fireworks (July 3 and July 4)

Wednesday, July 3 vs. Los Angeles Angels at 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, July 4 vs. Los Angeles Angels at 7:05 p.m.

Dallas Fireworks shows:

  • Wednesday, July 3rd 

    Red, White and Boom on the Bridge – Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge

  • Thursday, July 4th

    Fair Park Fourth

  • Thursday, July 4th 

    Five on the 4th – Klyde Warren Park

There are more places, including tomorrow (July 4). Check out that list here.

via CBSDFW

