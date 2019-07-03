Where to Celebrate the Fourth in North Texas

14 reads Leave a comment
If you’re looking for places to watch the fireworks tonight, check out the list:
Addison:
Addison Kaboom Town!
July 3, 4 p.m. – midnight
Addison Circle Park
Arlington – July 3rd
Rangers post-game fireworks (July 3 and July 4)
Wednesday, July 3 vs. Los Angeles Angels at 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, July 4 vs. Los Angeles Angels at 7:05 p.m.
Dallas Fireworks shows:
- Wednesday, July 3rd
Red, White and Boom on the Bridge – Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge
- Thursday, July 4th
Fair Park Fourth
- Thursday, July 4th
Five on the 4th – Klyde Warren Park
There are more places, including tomorrow (July 4). Check out that list here.
via CBSDFW
