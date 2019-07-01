CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Gang Is Back With A Slight Twist in ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Trailer

Danny DeVito and Danny Glover join the cast.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart & More Return In 'Jumanji' Sequel Trailer

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle was a surprise hit despite initial worries being the film deviated from the original movie. Ditching the original plot that involved a board game, the reboot saw four teenagers transported into video game world swapping their real bodies with video game avatars played by Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson Karen Gillan, and Jack Black. So it’s no surprise a sequel was made, and finally, we get our first look at Jumanji: The Next Level which sees the original gang return but with a bit of twist.

In the film’s first trailer, — despite putting a baseball bat to the video game console loaded with the Jumanji cartridge — at the end of the first film we see Spencer (Alex Wolff) misses his old buddies, fixes the smashed game system and returns to the world. When his friends show up, they learn Spencer is inside the malfunctioning game in, and it’s up to them to go save him.

Once the heroes are inside they quickly learn something is wrong, Bethany is now missing, and Johnson and Hart’s avatars are now being controlled by two old men played by Danny DeVito and Danny Glover and the Fridge being transferred into Jack Black’s Professor Shelly Oberon.

Right off the rip, it’s absolutely hilarious seeing Johnson and Hart do their own impersonations of DeVito and Glover. The action from the first film looks to be taken to another level as the gang alongside with the addition of the new characters search for Spencer and try to make it out the game alive.

Also returning in Jumanji: The Next Level is Nick Jonas, Madison Iseman, and Morgan Turner, joining DeVito and Glover is Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina who will also be playing a new character in the film. Looks like Sony has another hit on their hands with the sequel that arrives this Christmas. You can watch the first trailer below.

Photo: picture alliance / Getty

The Gang Is Back With A Slight Twist in ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Trailer was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: We’ve Never Seen Yung Joc This…
 15 hours ago
07.02.19
15 Year Old Atlanta Native Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff…
 1 day ago
07.02.19
The Gang Is Back With A Slight Twist…
 1 day ago
07.02.19
Man Sues Hardee’s For Not Giving Him Enough…
 1 day ago
07.02.19
Samuel L Jackson And Jake Gyllenhaal REFUSE To…
 1 day ago
07.02.19
Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Resurfaced Homophobic Tweets
 1 day ago
07.02.19
Softball Player Hosts Summer Program For Youth In…
 2 days ago
07.01.19
13-Year-Old Bakery Owner Michael Platt Uses His Business…
 2 days ago
07.01.19
Black Entrepreneurs Raise $8 Million For Barbershop-Focused App
 2 days ago
07.01.19
Sonny Digital And Quez Talk Black Goat 2,…
 3 days ago
07.01.19
Ricco Barrino Opens Up About His Son Being…
 3 days ago
07.01.19
Pharrell Williams Vows To Give 114 Harlem High…
 3 days ago
07.01.19
#BossMoves: Meek Mill Named Co-Owner Of The Sports…
 3 days ago
07.01.19
Serena Williams Becomes Second Black Woman Tennis Player…
 3 days ago
07.01.19
Tyla Yaweh Says Being Homeless Was One Of…
 4 days ago
07.01.19
Invasion Of Privacy: Cardi B Almost Erupts On…
 4 days ago
06.28.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close