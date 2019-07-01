CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Man Sues Hardee’s For Not Giving Him Enough Hash Browns

0 reads
Leave a comment
Frying Potato Pancakes

Source: Owen Franken / Getty

A North Carolina man by the name of Tommy Martin filed a handwritten lawsuit at the U.S. District Court in Charlotte to complain about service he received at his local Hardee’s. 

Martin, 58, says the fast food chain only gave him two Hash Rounds (bite-sized hash browns) with his breakfast platter. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to Hardee’s website, a breakfast platters is “made from scratch with biscuit ‘n’ gravy, one egg, two strips of crisp bacon and hash rounds” and Martin believed his count was too low. 

“It’s not a money issue,” he told The Charlotte Observer. “I just want to be treated fairly.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Martin got his money back after issuing a complaint with the manager, but is taking further action because he says the manager’s refusal to give him more Hash Rounds was racially motivated. He told the Observer that a cashier was preparing to give him the correct amount when the manager before the manager forbid it. 

“The manager came back and said that what you get,” Martin said. “Got home with tear in mine eye. I have got to do something.”

By the looks of Hardee’s website, a small order of Hash Rounds contains at least 5-6 pieces. 

Who Makes The Best Hamburgers? [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Who Makes The Best Hamburgers? [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Who Makes The Best Hamburgers? [PHOTOS]

Who Makes The Best Hamburgers? [PHOTOS]

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Man Sues Hardee’s For Not Giving Him Enough Hash Browns was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: We’ve Never Seen Yung Joc This…
 15 hours ago
07.02.19
15 Year Old Atlanta Native Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff…
 1 day ago
07.02.19
The Gang Is Back With A Slight Twist…
 1 day ago
07.02.19
Man Sues Hardee’s For Not Giving Him Enough…
 1 day ago
07.02.19
Samuel L Jackson And Jake Gyllenhaal REFUSE To…
 1 day ago
07.02.19
Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Resurfaced Homophobic Tweets
 1 day ago
07.02.19
Softball Player Hosts Summer Program For Youth In…
 2 days ago
07.01.19
13-Year-Old Bakery Owner Michael Platt Uses His Business…
 2 days ago
07.01.19
Black Entrepreneurs Raise $8 Million For Barbershop-Focused App
 2 days ago
07.01.19
Sonny Digital And Quez Talk Black Goat 2,…
 3 days ago
07.01.19
Ricco Barrino Opens Up About His Son Being…
 3 days ago
07.01.19
Pharrell Williams Vows To Give 114 Harlem High…
 3 days ago
07.01.19
#BossMoves: Meek Mill Named Co-Owner Of The Sports…
 3 days ago
07.01.19
Serena Williams Becomes Second Black Woman Tennis Player…
 3 days ago
07.01.19
Tyla Yaweh Says Being Homeless Was One Of…
 4 days ago
07.01.19
Invasion Of Privacy: Cardi B Almost Erupts On…
 4 days ago
06.28.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close