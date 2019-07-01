The #DeeList: Top 5 Ways to Get Back at Your Baby Daddy

You got a bitter baby daddy…? Well if you’re feeling petty, here are some ways to make him even more upset.

5. Become Friends With His New Girlfriend

This woman is supposed to be your nemesis, and you have the nerve to like her?? Call her?? And get intel on what he really thinks of you….yup.

4. Go on a Baecation with the Child Support Money

Now we all know diapers and baby food adds up…so why are you in Miami, and your baby is at your mama house with a dirty diaper…? Make sure to FaceTime your baby daddy from the beach when you ask for diaper money.

3. Actually Move on with Your Life

You know he secretly wants you back, and you have the NERVE to stop answering those 2am calls?? You got your degree? You make more money?? Sis, Ima have someone check on him.

2. Start Stripping

Does he really wanna hear his homeboys say they went to Cab North and saw his son’s mom busting it open for $42? Wait til they tell him they bought a dance.

1. Date a Man Who’ll Actually Raise Your Kid

Have you ever seen Future so sad than when Russell Wilson was playing with his baby?? I rest my case.

