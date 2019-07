Ricco Barrino talks to B High about his new hit single “Baby”. During the convo Ricco talks about how the death of his son impacted him, the struggles he has been through as an artist, and how he overcame the pain to become a better man.

Ricco Barrino Opens Up About His Son Being Killed, New Single “Baby”, & More was originally published on hotspotatl.com

