Tyla Yaweh Says Being Homeless Was One Of The Best Moments Of His Life [VIDEO]

Entertainment News
| 06.28.19
2019 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Day 2

Source: Gary Miller / Getty

Post Malone and Dre London’s signee Tyla Yaweh is making a name for himself with his hit song “High Right Now” blowing up on the music charts. But Yaweh’s journey has not been an easy one.

After getting kicked out of his home for selling drugs, Yaweh packed up his life in Florida and moved to Los Angeles to pursue his music career. After being homeless and grinding in L.A., Yaweh caught the attention of Post Malone and Dre London before signing to their London Entertainment Label.

Now, you can catch the Orlando native hitting festival stages all over the world. Yaweh along with Shordie Shordie took our Who’s Next Summer Series stage. Before, he stopped on the block with our girl DJ AngelBaby to talk about his music inspirations, how being homeless helped him, and tried his luck at a game of bars with DJ AngelBaby.

Listen to the full interview:

Tyla Yaweh Says Being Homeless Was One Of The Best Moments Of His Life [VIDEO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
