Lou Williams Says Raptors Will Struggle to Sign Free Agents Because ‘It’s Like Playing Overseas’

Lou Williams is a guy who typically doesn’t rock the boat very often, but when the 2019 NBA Sixth Man of the Year visited Gilbert Arenas’ No Chill Podcast, Williams had some thoughts ‘The North’ would be sure to dislike.

Sweet Lou, went on the No Chill Podcast and was speaking on free agency when he said “Toronto is a dope organization, I don’t think they will ever sign free agents up there,” Lou said. “The problem they are going to have is to keep guys there. Once you’re there, you’ll love playing for the Raptors, but after that fourth fifth month you’re like ‘god damn man I wanna go home.’”

Williams continues by saying playing in Canada feels a bit like playing overseas, and sometimes Raptors players are excited to go on the road, just so they can be in America. He also says small differences like, “TV channels, getting a Canadian bank account and raising your kids in Canada” can all be deterrents for big name free agents.

Lou Williams was a member of the Toronto Raptors in the 2014 season. It was the final year of his contract, when Toronto acquired him for John Salmons, that off-season when Lou’s contract expired, Toronto decided not to make him an offer and let him walk. Ironically, Lou Williams is on record stating that he was surprised that Toronto didn’t offer him a contract, and that he expressed that he wanted to stay in Toronto.

“Just to speak candidly, it caught me by surprise that we didn’t get something done. I made it clear I wanted to be there, and I thought with that type of year I had, the feeling would be mutual,” he said.

Well, Sweet Lou is singing a different song now, for obvious reasons too.

Lou Williams is currently a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, the team believed to be the top destination for two time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi is believed to be taking meetings with the Raptors, Clippers, and Lakers.

Williams is just adding some fuel to the fire, the free agency frenzy begins Sunday, June 30 at 5pm.

We are in for a doozy.

Lou Williams Says Raptors Will Struggle to Sign Free Agents Because ‘It’s Like Playing Overseas’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com

