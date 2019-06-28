CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Da Baby Sentenced To One Year Probation

37 reads
Leave a comment
Da Baby

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria

According to TMZ, Charlotte rapper Da Baby (a.k.a Baby Jesus a.k.a The Prettiest Chocolate Ni**a Alive) received information that he won’t go to jail for the shooting in Walmart.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Da Baby is now sentenced to one-year probation, Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office stated the rapper was convicted Thursday of carrying a concealed gun. He will have unsupervised probation and avoiding jail as long as he stays out of trouble.

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

As we remember, Da Baby was in Walmart with his kids and mother of his children in November. An altercation resulted in the shooting death of 19-year-old Jalyn Domonique Craig. The case is still under investigation to find out who pulled the trigger.

RELATED ARTICLE: DaBaby Gets Paid Every Time He Beats Someone’s Ass [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

 

 

 

Da Baby Sentenced To One Year Probation was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 4 hours ago
07.24.19
“I’ve Had Enough!” A Hater Tried To Heckle…
 7 hours ago
07.24.19
Georgia Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old…
 7 hours ago
07.24.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…
 7 hours ago
07.24.19
Juanita Bynum Canceled Preaching Engagement Because The Hosting…
 8 hours ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 8 hours ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Kandi Burruss Responds To Phaedra Parks Saying It’s…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Che Mack Talks Life Outside Of Love And…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Idris Elba Says Lashana Lynch As 007 Is…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
New Show Alert! Keyshia Cole Headed Back To…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
24-Year-Old YouTuber Weds 61-Year-Old Girlfriend She Met On…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close