Camron Tried To Shame JuJu For Getting Plastic Surgery, But Her Classy Clapback Wins The Day

106 & Park

Source: Bennett Raglin/BET / Getty

One of the last things we heard about Camron and JuJu’s breakup was that the Harlem rapper felt the reality TV star was “boring.” The fun they once had, in his opinion, had seemingly fleeted. This was of course, in the midst of him cheating on Ju Ju and right before the mistress started an embarrassing Instagram war with the ‘LHHNY’ star for everyone to see.

All of this became relevant again when JuJu recently posted “whew chile” under a meme Camron posted on Instagram.

In true f*ck boi fashion, Camron decided to make a three side video about JuJu claiming he supported her when she got surgery on her breast and butt.

Well JuJu kept it classy and refused to post receipts with this clap back.

JuJu always takes the high road when it comes to her breakup with Cam. Clearly he’s still triggered by her. Guess he should have valued a woman with an education.

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

