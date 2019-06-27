How often should you wash your sheets? It depends…

Dust, pollen, sweat and pets (if you have any) all play a part in what gets trapped in your bed’s covers. Germs spread on bed sheets like wildfire. In addition to your own body oils, sweat and skin cells, dust mites nap when you do.

According to SleepAdvisor.org, the 8-legged invisible mites feed on dead skin cells and the average mattress has about 100,000 to 10 million of them. “By the time you’ve had a pillow for two years, up to 10 percent of its weight could be comprised of carcasses and their fecal matter,” experts say. They’re considered an allergen that can cause eczema, asthma, coughing and more.

According to Self.com, if you make skin contact and sleep directly on your linen, you should wash your sheets once a week. If that seems impossible to fit into your schedule, experts suggest washing your face and showering before bed to get rid of dead skin cells or keeping extra sheet sets on deck so you can change them more often.

