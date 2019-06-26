CLOSE
Steve Urkel Is Getting Revived for A Scooby-Doo Episode

Jaleel White

Source: Fotos International / Getty

Steve Urkel is coming back!

Actor Jaleel White is bringing back the awkward, nerdy character that became so popular on the show ‘Family Matters’ during the 1990’s.

This will be the first time White has done a voice-over or appeared on screen as Steve Urkel since the show’s conclusion in 1998, that’s just over 20 years since Urkel has made a public appearance on TV screens. White is just one of the guests that will be featured on this star-studded season which will also include the Harlem Globetrotters, Kenan Thompson, Chris Paul, and Wanda Sykes.

White has appeared in numerous TV shows, movies, and game shows since his days playing Urkel, but as you can imagine, this character will always be near and dear to Jaleel. He was incredibly excited in his Instagram post making the announcement about the return of Urkel.

While there have been some teasing of Family Matters potentially being revived, it does not appear anything official is in the working, so for now, we will have to settle for Urkel’s guest appearance on Scooby-Doo, and the 215 Episode catalog of ‘Family Matters’ that can be streamed on Hulu.

Episodes will release on Boomerang beginning June 27th.

Check out the trailer for Scooby-Doo down below.

Steve Urkel Is Getting Revived for A Scooby-Doo Episode was originally published on cassiuslife.com

photos
