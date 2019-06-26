Basketball and Hip-Hop have stood side by side for decades. Ranging from the fashion similarities to the backgrounds of its’ participants, even to the color of their skin, the two have been linked since the ’80s, when Hip Hop exploded onto the scene at the same time Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson were dueling things out on the court.

So, basketball and hip hop have truly grown together. Rappers often times want to be basketball players, and basketball players often dabble in the world of rap. TMZ caught up with the Dave East, the 6’5″ rapper from Harlem, and was able to ask about his interest in hooping in the NBA.

“Yea, I would do it, it would have to be for the Knicks though,” he said.

Dave East isn’t just you casual hooper, he takes things pretty seriously. He played in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) with 2009 first round pick Ty Lawson and Greivis Vasquez.

After high school, Dave played college basketball at University of Richmond, before transferring to Towson University. While at Towson he ran into problems with the coaching staff and decided to leave the school. It was then that he ran into legal troubles, and the dreamed for making it to the league was over.

Dave East has also established a friendship with Kevin Durant over the years, and spoke about him possibly joining the Knicks in free agency.

“I hope he comes to New York,” East responded. “He’s built for that. He played in Dyckman and all that.”

Dave East Is Considering Trying Out For The NBA… But Only For The Knicks was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: