Shordie Shordie Is Bringing That Baltimore Sound To The World! [VIDEO]

Shordie Shordie

With over 20 Million views on YouTube, Baltimore native, Shordie Shordie blew up with his single, Bitchuary (Betchua) of his project, Captain Hook. In the song rapper talks about how women can be dawgs too, not just men!

In an exclusive interview with a fellow Baltimore native, DJ AngelBaby, Shordie Shordie talks about the girl who inspired the hit song, growing up in Baltimore, why he split from his group, and what’s next for his career.

Check out more from Shordie Shordie and his performance at our Who’s Next Showcase:

@shordieshordie just had the building rocking!! #whosnext

Stay tuned for our next Who’s Next Showcase coming soon!

Shordie Shordie Is Bringing That Baltimore Sound To The World! [VIDEO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

photos
