Pick The TOP 10 Hip Hop Artists Ever Out Of Atlanta [Poll]

We really couldn't decide...

2016 ONE Musicfest

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

We had a heated debate at the station that only the internet could solve. Who are the TOP 10 Hip Hop artists ever to come out of Atlanta? The conversation sparked heavy arguments, which at times seemed like a task that wasn’t gonna get done. Folks from all over the station hopped out of their cubicles, and ran from behind mics to put their two cents in about how some folks weren’t on the list. So now we wanna hear from you Atlanta. Here is the criteria.

Pick only 10 artists based on:

Cultural impact + Album Sales + World Wide Relevancy

You can only pick 10, so who you gonna pick?

Ultimately, we came up with this list below, but it’s STIL UP FOR HEAVY DEBATE!

 

 

Pick The TOP 10 Hip Hop Artists Ever Out Of Atlanta [Poll] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

