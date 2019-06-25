It’s no secret that New Orleans is a football city, the Saints have been experiencing their longest stretch of success in franchise history, and they experienced these highs during the most trying time in the city’s history in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, so this does not come as a surprise.

The Pelicans –formerly known as the Hornets– have moved from the city, been owned by the league, and have honestly struggled their entire time as a member of the National Basketball Association, so it’d make sense that the city endears the football team a bit more.

But things might be changing, with the most recent selection of Zion Williamson with the first overall pick in the draft, the city is absolutely buzzing with excitement.

That excitement continues as the hero of the city, Drew Brees, gifted Zion Williamson an autographed jersey with the words “To Zion, passing the torch to you, WHO DAT!” inscribed on his famous black and gold number nine jersey.

Ever since signing with the Saints in 2006 Brees has been the “torch-bearer” for New Orleans Sports, he has 11 Pro Bowls, 6 playoff appearances and one Super Bowl along with developing into one of the best at his position.

But with Drew approaching 40 years old and the media frenzy surround Williamson; it’s only right he officially gives the reigns to young Zion.

The Pelicans thought they had that role when they drafted Anthony Davis in the 2012 NBA Draft, but things didn’t work out that way, and he has been shipped off to Los Angeles, so Zion, step on up, young buck. WHO DAT nation is ready to cheer on its team on the hardwood as well.

Drew Brees Gives Zion Williamson a Gift With a Special Message: “Passing the torch to you! Who dat!” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: