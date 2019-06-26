CLOSE
Jermall Charlo: “It’s Only A Matter Of Time Before I Fight Canelo” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Jermall Charlo

Source: Leon Prevost / Radio One Digital

The Charlo Twins coming back to back! A week after Jermell Charlo delivered a crazy KO to get back on the winning path, Jermall Charlo is set to defend his WBC Middleweight crown against Brandon Adams in the Twins’ hometown of Houston.

So naturally, Jermall came to see G Man and J-Que and he not only discussed his brother’s knockout and if the Charlo twins go for them but also whether or not the next step after the Adams fight is setting up a fight with either Canelo Alvarez or GGG! As Charlo says, it’s only a matter of time and they can’t hide behind networks and belts for much longer.

Peep the interview below.

Jermall Charlo: “It’s Only A Matter Of Time Before I Fight Canelo” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

