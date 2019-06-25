Giannis Antetokounmpo Wins MVP, Delivers Emotional Speech Thanking His Family & Kobe Bryant

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to break barriers, defy physics, and join the ranks of the basketball elite.

Giannis was just voted the best player in the NBA for the past season. He also became the first player ever to win Most Improved Player and Most Valuable Player. That is how freakishly good this guy has gotten over the course of his short six-year career. Oh yeah, and the dude is just 24-years-old.

Last night, Giannis became the third youngest player in NBA history to win the Most Valuable Player award behind only Derrick Rose and Lebron James. Also Giannis became the second Milwaukee Bucks player to ever win the award while in uniform — the other, Kareem Abdul Jabar.

Giannis became the fifth player born outside of the United States to win, and the first player born in Greece o win the prestigious award.

Giannis pretty much ran award with the award receiving 78 of the possible 101 first-place votes, and receiving no vote less than second place.

Giannis was incredibly emotional and thankful during his speech in receipt of his award.

“I want to thank my amazing brother’s, you guys are my ride or die” said Giannis, who has three brothers that also play basketball and often train with Giannis in the offseason.

Giannis then spoke about his father “Obviously my dad is not here with me, but two years ago I had to go in my head that I’m going to be the best player in the league and I’m going to do whatever it takes to win, and I’m going to win the MVP.”

Giannis was holding back tears for the entire speech.

“I want to thank my amazing mom, she is my hero, she is the foundation of this family, and my true hero.”

He also paid homage Kobe Bryant. Two years ago before the start of the 2017 NBA Season, Kobe took to Twitter to hand out personal challenges to a handful of NBA players. Giannis asked Kobe where his challenge was, and Kobe tweeted back at him and said “MVP.”

During his acceptance speech, Giannis cited this as constant motivation over the last two seasons to fuel him when things got hard.

Well now Mr. Antetokounmpo, Kobe has another challenge for you, CHAMPIONSHIP.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Wins MVP, Delivers Emotional Speech Thanking His Family & Kobe Bryant was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: