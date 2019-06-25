The #DeeList: Top 5 Singers Michael Jackson Would Moonwalk Over

It’s been 10 years to the day (June 25th) since the King of Pop has been gone. And I often wonder how he would feel about the current class of singers. I didn’t know MJ, but I can think of a handful of artists he would want to smack.

5. Jaquees

Michael Jackson did not hit every note in “Rock With You” for the self-proclaimed “King of RnB” to sing in 1 octave, and cry over the BET Awards.

4. Chris Brown

What ever happened to being discreet?? While you trying to get girls to ‘wobble’ on it, MJ said to “Keep it in the Closet.” Keep your business to yourself.

3. Trey Songz

You out here being a good father and posting pictures of your baby?? Didn’t you learn anything from “Billie Jean??” The kid is NOT your son!

2. Drake

Mike definitely taught us that it was okay to show emotion. He fake-cried on “She’s Out of My Life.” But Drake real-cries on every song he sings on! Man up.

1. Usher

Bro. You were supposed to be the next MJ. You had the voice, the moves, the success…then you had the Herpes. Allegedly. How can you follow in MJ’s footsteps if you have a sexually transmitted disease?? Mike had 3 kids and managed to not even have SEX!!

