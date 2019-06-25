Being Ugly Really Does Get You Places

Welp the BET Awards weren’t the only ones given over the weekend! The world also crowned “The Ugliest Dog” and folks we’ve got ourselves a winner!

Meet Scamp the Tramp from Santa Rosa, California! This is his 4th time entering the competition and this year he HAD to take home the trophy after being runner-up last year.

Mr. Scamp beat out about a dozen dogs in the final round and his human mom Yvonne Morones had this to say about his charming looks, “His body hair doesn’t grow, but instead he’s got these dreads that just happen naturally, and the top of his hair is gray. And it just stands straight up.”

Check out these flicks of ugly (but still cute) winners from some of the previous years!

<a href=”https://imgbb.com/”><img src=”https://i.ibb.co/PhXztcv/ugly-dogs-08-dgukxa.jpg” alt=”ugly-dogs-08-dgukxa” border=”0″></a>

