CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

LaVar Ball Strikes Back At Criticism, Says Molly Qerim’s Mind “Was In The Gutter”

The drama continues.

0 reads
Leave a comment
LaVar Ball Says Molly Qerim's Mind Was "In The Gutter"

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

The “drama” between LaVar Ball and Molly Qerim has been given more life thanks to Ball. Last week Qerim’s employer, ESPN announced that it would be banning the patriarch of the Ball family going forward as a result of his inappropriate comment when he told the First Take host she could  “You can switch gears with me anytime” on the June 17 episode. He is now striking back at critics and claims he was misconstrued and that Qerim’s mind was “in the gutter.”

Ball held no punches when defending himself when asked by a Twitter user about the situation. The head of the BBB responded:

“I meant no sexual intent … ‘Switch gears’ means changing topics to me. Her mind in the gutter if she thinking something else. Only time I hit on her is if she’s breaking into my house and I mistake her for the Boogeyman.”

He even used the impromptu moment to respond to being banned by ESPN, question how is that even possible being that he is not an employee?

“How am I going to be banned? I don’t work for them. Said I’m going to be banned from ESPN? I got my own show.”

If you didn’t know, Ball and his three sons have a Facebook reality show, Ball in The Family that gives fans an up close and personal look at the daily lives of the basketball-centered family. We can only assume that we will be getting a response from Qerim or her husband and fellow ESPN co-worker Jalen Rose. Our eyes will be locked-in on their Twitter timelines as well as their respective platforms to see if they give Ball some of their time.

We won’t be shocked if LaVar Ball touches on the topic again, in the coming days because someone is going to ask him about it.

LaVar Ball Strikes Back At Criticism, Says Molly Qerim’s Mind “Was In The Gutter” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Karlie Alleges That Her Ex-Fiance Is…
 10 hours ago
06.25.19
Jada Pinkett Smith Reacts To Willow Smith Being…
 18 hours ago
06.25.19
South Texas Law Review Appoints First Black Editor-In-Chief
 2 days ago
06.24.19
Richmond Renames Street After Tennis Legend Arthur Ashe
 2 days ago
06.24.19
High School Seniors Host Prom At Hospital For…
 2 days ago
06.24.19
Cardi B Named Songwriter Of The Year At…
 2 days ago
06.24.19
Nine Out and Proud LGBT Rappers Changing Hip…
 2 days ago
06.24.19
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Launches Youth Mentoring…
 3 days ago
06.24.19
Jackson State University Student Creates Straw That Filters…
 3 days ago
06.24.19
Fans Await Little League Phenom Mo’ne Davis’ Hampton…
 3 days ago
06.24.19
Ashley Graham Shares Email From A Racist Troll…
 4 days ago
06.21.19
Dave Chappelle, Spike Lee, 50 Cent, And More…
 4 days ago
06.21.19
Mother Of 4 Dead Hours After Contracting Mysterious…
 4 days ago
06.21.19
7 Ways to Enjoy Peaches & Cream on…
 4 days ago
06.21.19
Donald Glover & Beyoncé Sing “Can You Feel…
 5 days ago
06.21.19
The 2019 XXL Freshmen Cover Is Here And…
 5 days ago
06.21.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close