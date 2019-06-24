Danny Green Hints At The Toronto Raptors Not Making A Visit To The White House

When Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors took care of the Golden State Warriors — and secured the franchise’s first title — fans immediately pointed out the team doesn’t have to worry about a visiting the Trump White House. Raptors’ small forward, Danny Green pretty much doubled downed on that hinting himself, and his teammates will not be stopping by 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Green spoke with Yahoo on the potential of White House visit and without hesitation, shot the idea down saying it would be “hard no.” If the Raptors opt not to go, they will carry on the NBA tradition of its championship teams passing on the photo-op with the divider-in-chief, Donald Trump. Now granted, being the Warriors have been snatching up rings since the orange menace took office, they have been the only team to take the stance of not giving the current president that honor.

“I just don’t think that we accept, ” he said. “I try to respect everybody in every field that they do regardless of how crazy the things are but [Trump] makes it really hard. He makes it very, very tough to respect how he goes about things and does things. To put it politely, I think it’s a hard no.”

Green went even as far as to predict how the situation would all play out after his team declines Trump’s invitation. He noted the salty president would claim he never extended an invite to the Raptors. For the most part, he was accurate on his assessment with the Donald dancing around a question from a Toronto Star reporter when asked if he would invite the Raptors to the White House?

“Well, we thought about that. That’s an interesting question. They played phenomenal basketball. I watched a little bit of it. They were really terrific. Congratulations, by the way. That was a great job by a great team. So we’ll think about that. If they’d like to do it, we’ll think about that.”

You can watch Danny Green spurn President Trump in the clip below.

Raptors to the White House? "To put it politely, I think it's a hard no." – @DGreen_14 pic.twitter.com/do6vyQa7O7 — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 22, 2019

