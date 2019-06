Want to be the first to know about our contest, breaking news, new music & more? Join our text club! Join the 105.9 KISS text club by texting KISS to 52140

We love to have a good time over at 105.9 Kiss. Especially at our summer concerts. This year we had to bring out some of your R&B favs from the 90s and 2000s for our 2nd Annual Kiss Block Party!

Dru Hill, Jagged Edge, & Monica definitely had the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre rocking as the the crowd sang along to some classic old school jams.

Check out all the performances below:

Thank you to our sponsors Bud Light and The Detroit Wayne Mental Authority!

We Took It Back To The 90s & 2000s For The 2019 Kiss Block Party! was originally published on KissDetroit.com