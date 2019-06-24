Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell and Kelly Price Bring Inspiration to the BET Awards with “Love Theory”

Most of the BET Awards is hip hop and R&B but you know they were gonna bring at least one spiritual and uplifting performance for the night! Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell & Kelly Price had everyone on their feet with their electrifying performance of “Love Theory”
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Kirk Franklin has never been afraid to bring Jesus to the forefront showing the world that loving God doesn’t have to be boring or stale. Check out their performance of “Love Theory” here
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 2019 BET Awards
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 2019 BET Awards
1. 2019 BET AwardsSource:Getty 1 of 22
2. 2019 BET Awards2 of 22
3. BET Awards 2019Source:Getty 3 of 22
4. 2019 BET AwardsSource:Getty 4 of 22
5. 2019 BET Awards5 of 22
6. 2019 BET AwardsSource:Getty 6 of 22
7. 2019 BET AwardsSource:Getty 7 of 22
8. 2019 BET AwardsSource:Getty 8 of 22
9. 2019 BET AwardsSource:Getty 9 of 22
10. BET Awards 2019Source:Getty 10 of 22
11. 2019 BET Awards11 of 22
12. 2019 BET Awards12 of 22
13. 2019 BET Awards13 of 22
14. 2019 BET Awards14 of 22
15. 2019 BET Awards15 of 22
16. 2019 BET Awards16 of 22
17. 2019 BET Awards17 of 22
18. 2019 BET Awards18 of 22
19. 2019 BET Awards19 of 22
20. 2019 BET Awards20 of 22
21.21 of 22
22. 2019 BET Awards22 of 22
The Latest:
- Being Ugly Really Does Get You Places
- ‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Karlie Alleges That Her Ex-Fiance Is Verbally Abusive
- DC Young Fly Just Got Roasted & Toasted (Explicit Content)
- Megan Thee Stallion Is On Fire Fire
- Jada Pinkett Smith Reacts To Willow Smith Being Receptive To An Open Relationship With A Man And Woman
- Get The Look: All The Details On Regina Hall’s BET Awards Embellished Low Ponytail
- Charles Barkley Gets Brutally Honest About LaVar Ball & Thinks He Should Be Kept “Off Of Television”
- We Took It Back To The 90s & 2000s For The 2019 Kiss Block Party!
- Yay Or Nay? 10 Men’s Fashion Week Looks That’ll Make You Question If You’re Doing Fashion Right
- GET THE LOOK: Ciara’s Hairstylist Used His New Wig Line For Her 2019 BET Awards Lewk
Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell and Kelly Price Bring Inspiration to the BET Awards with “Love Theory” was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com