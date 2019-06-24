The #DeeList: Top 5 Things I Learned from the BET Awards

5. Offset Definitely Loves Cardi B

Offset opened the show with Cardi and had dance moves like Chris Brown; you think he was gonna do that with the Migos?? No, he learned choreography for bae.

4. I’m Marrying A Man in His 40’s

Method Man performed with Mary J Blige and had all of Black Twitter thirsting over him! When I was a child, I did childish things. But now that I’m grown, I know my husband was born in the 70’s.

3. Regina Hall Needs to Host Every Year

Regina was funny, her comedic timing was on point, her outfits were amazing, and she ghetto. She gives me hope.

2. BET Will Do Anything for Clout

The Central Park…the Exonerated 5 presented an artist, like they just got out of jail last week. Guess it took a Netflix documentary for them to get an invite to the show.

1. Ya Mama Was a Freak Too

You Seen Regina Hall and Taraji P Henson doing The Butt?? That’s proof that it was a hot girl summer in the 80’s too. Some of us were probably made because our mama was doing The Butt.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: