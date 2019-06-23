CLOSE
Kiki J
Home

Lizzo Talks Depression And Dealing With The “Waves”

1 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Wiz Khalifa was stopped outside of LAX to talk the Colin McGregor vs Khabib fight when asked if Khabib should be allowed to keep his belt after jumping out of the octagon and fighting McGregor’s coach. Khalifa said, that he believes he should if McGregor wasn’t punished after his bus attack at the Barclays Center in April. Khalifa also noted that there is a lot of trash talking prior to the fight that leads to such high emotions on fight night and Wiz feels that that was something the UFC needed to control. 

Do you agree with Wiz, should UFC control the trash talking going into a fight?

Source: TMZ

-Kiki J

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Internet’s Best Reactions To Kanye West & Wiz Khalifa’s Twitter Beef

9 photos Launch gallery

The Internet’s Best Reactions To Kanye West & Wiz Khalifa’s Twitter Beef

Continue reading The Internet’s Best Reactions To Kanye West & Wiz Khalifa’s Twitter Beef

The Internet’s Best Reactions To Kanye West & Wiz Khalifa’s Twitter Beef

The Latest

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
South Texas Law Review Appoints First Black Editor-In-Chief
 18 hours ago
06.24.19
Richmond Renames Street After Tennis Legend Arthur Ashe
 20 hours ago
06.24.19
High School Seniors Host Prom At Hospital For…
 20 hours ago
06.24.19
Cardi B Named Songwriter Of The Year At…
 22 hours ago
06.24.19
Nine Out and Proud LGBT Rappers Changing Hip…
 24 hours ago
06.24.19
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Launches Youth Mentoring…
 2 days ago
06.24.19
Jackson State University Student Creates Straw That Filters…
 2 days ago
06.24.19
Fans Await Little League Phenom Mo’ne Davis’ Hampton…
 2 days ago
06.24.19
Ashley Graham Shares Email From A Racist Troll…
 3 days ago
06.21.19
Dave Chappelle, Spike Lee, 50 Cent, And More…
 3 days ago
06.21.19
Mother Of 4 Dead Hours After Contracting Mysterious…
 3 days ago
06.21.19
7 Ways to Enjoy Peaches & Cream on…
 3 days ago
06.21.19
Donald Glover & Beyoncé Sing “Can You Feel…
 4 days ago
06.21.19
The 2019 XXL Freshmen Cover Is Here And…
 4 days ago
06.21.19
25 items
Black Twitter Is Split On Reparations After Contentious…
 4 days ago
06.24.19
Meghan McCain Calls ‘The View’ Co-Host A Bi**h…
 4 days ago
06.20.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close