Lizzo Talks Depression And Dealing With The “Waves”

Wiz Khalifa was stopped outside of LAX to talk the Colin McGregor vs Khabib fight when asked if Khabib should be allowed to keep his belt after jumping out of the octagon and fighting McGregor’s coach. Khalifa said, that he believes he should if McGregor wasn’t punished after his bus attack at the Barclays Center in April. Khalifa also noted that there is a lot of trash talking prior to the fight that leads to such high emotions on fight night and Wiz feels that that was something the UFC needed to control.

Do you agree with Wiz, should UFC control the trash talking going into a fight?

Source: TMZ

-Kiki J

