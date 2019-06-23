Bow Wow Gets Car Windows Busted At Work

As we all know Bow Wow always got some drama going on with whatever chick he’s with. This time it looks like instead of a scratch across the face, a woman took her anger out on his car.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Bow Wow posted to his IG about the incident:

RELATED: Listen: 911 Call Placed By Kiyomi Leslie After Fight With Bow Wow

Text “iPower” to 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Stone Soul 2019: #MCE Mario Rips The Stage [PHOTOS] 18 photos Launch gallery Stone Soul 2019: #MCE Mario Rips The Stage [PHOTOS] 1. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 1 of 18 2. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 2 of 18 3. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 3 of 18 4. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 4 of 18 5. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 5 of 18 6. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 6 of 18 7. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 7 of 18 8. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 8 of 18 9. Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario Source:The Jones Photography & Media Company 9 of 18 10. Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario Source:The Jones Photography & Media Company 10 of 18 11. Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario Source:The Jones Photography & Media Company 11 of 18 12. Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario Source:The Jones Photography & Media Company 12 of 18 13. Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario Source:The Jones Photography & Media Company 13 of 18 14. Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario Source:The Jones Photography & Media Company 14 of 18 15. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Dontae Brooks 15 of 18 16. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Dontae Brooks 16 of 18 17. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Dontae Brooks 17 of 18 18. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Dontae Brooks 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Stone Soul 2019: #MCE Mario Rips The Stage [PHOTOS] Stone Soul 2019: #MCE Mario Rips The Stage [PHOTOS]

Latest…

Bow Wow Gets Car Windows Busted At Work was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com