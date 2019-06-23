From hit records like “In Da Club” and “Candy Shop”, to showing his acting skills on the big screen. The now Executive Producer of the hit TV show Power will be honored with a Hollywood Star next year.

He recently made the announcement on his Twitter page:

man this is some cool shit, Mom, I think I made it. LOL#lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/pGo14UlCOW — 50cent (@50cent) June 20, 2019

Congrats Fif!

50 Cent To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame In 2020 was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com