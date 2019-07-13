CLOSE
NEW DRIP ALERT: Planet of the Bathing Apes ???

The celebrated streetwear label returns with their new collection “The Return Of Icarus.”

Acclaimed streetwear giant BAPE (A BATHING APE) has released a new collection full of “retro sci-fi” denim and patch-laden T-shirts for their Spring/Summer 2020 edition. Titled “The Return of Icarus,” the capsule is made up of nine different, essential items, including a jacket, shirt, t-shirts and jeans. The collection is inspired by the 1968 classic Planet of the Apes, to which the film’s references can clearly be seen throughout the collection along with incorporating 70’s and 80’s-inspired streetwear silhouettes. Additionally, the iconic “ICARUS” spacecraft is used as a recurring graphic throughout.

 

 

 

 

