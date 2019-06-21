CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

ESPN Silences LaVar Ball & Bans The Vocal Father After Inappropriate Comment Towards Molly Qerim

This is the second time Ball has had an issue with a female on-air personality.

0 reads
Leave a comment
LaVar Ball Banned By ESPN Following Inappropriate Comments

Source: Getty Images / Getty

If you want to see LaVar Ball spew his ridiculous hot takes, don’t expect to see him dropping them on ESPN. According to The Athletic, the network will not be giving the patriarch of the Ball family any more airtime going forward. A spokesperson for the Disney-owned entity revealed: “We have no plans moving forward,” when asked if they plan on to continue using the Ball as an on-air guest, an on-the-record source.

ESPN’s decision to ban Ball follows his appearance on First Take this past Monday (June 17) to discuss his the Lakers blockbuster deal that sent his son Lonzo Ball to the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis. During the segment, the show’s host/moderator Molly Qerim asked LaVar if she could “switch gears with you because I have a question here,” he followed that up by saying “You can switch gears with me anytime.” Qerim was visibly uncomfortable and suggested to stay on topic, but the damage was done.

ESPN quickly responded in a statement by sticking up for Qerim and calling out Ball: “LaVar Ball’s comment to Molly Qerim Rose was completely inappropriate, and we made him aware of that.”In a statement issued to TMZ through a spokesperson for Ball, he denies any wrongdoing and claims the comment he said: “at NO time intended or meant to be sexual in nature.”

This is the second time Ball has had an issue with a female on-air personality. Back in 2017 during an appearance on The Herd back in 2017, the outspoken father got into on-air-argument with Kristine Leahy after he told her to “stay in yo lane” during a debate. While he wasn’t banned by the network, he did face some criticism for his perceived sexist comments. Ball’s mouth getting him in trouble should come as no surprise to anyone, it was only a matter of time.

 

ESPN Silences LaVar Ball & Bans The Vocal Father After Inappropriate Comment Towards Molly Qerim was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ashley Graham Shares Email From A Racist Troll…
 3 hours ago
06.21.19
Dave Chappelle, Spike Lee, 50 Cent, And More…
 3 hours ago
06.21.19
Mother Of 4 Dead Hours After Contracting Mysterious…
 3 hours ago
06.21.19
7 Ways to Enjoy Peaches & Cream on…
 6 hours ago
06.21.19
Donald Glover & Beyoncé Sing “Can You Feel…
 1 day ago
06.21.19
The 2019 XXL Freshmen Cover Is Here And…
 1 day ago
06.21.19
Meghan McCain Calls ‘The View’ Co-Host A Bi**h…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
72 Philadelphia Police Officers Placed On Desk Duty…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 2 days ago
06.20.19
Season 3 Of Netflix’s ‘Dear White People’ To…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Pastor Troy Opens Up About A Man Being…
 2 days ago
06.20.19
Master P Confessed That He Got A Thang…
 2 days ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 2 days ago
06.20.19
Actress Bella Thorne Breaks Down Into Tears After…
 2 days ago
06.20.19
White Woman Accused Of Pretending To Be A…
 3 days ago
06.19.19
$1 Billion Worth Of Cocaine Seized In Philadelphia…
 3 days ago
06.19.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close