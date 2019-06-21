ESPN Silences LaVar Ball & Bans The Vocal Father After Inappropriate Comment Towards Molly Qerim

If you want to see LaVar Ball spew his ridiculous hot takes, don’t expect to see him dropping them on ESPN. According to The Athletic, the network will not be giving the patriarch of the Ball family any more airtime going forward. A spokesperson for the Disney-owned entity revealed: “We have no plans moving forward,” when asked if they plan on to continue using the Ball as an on-air guest, an on-the-record source.

ESPN’s decision to ban Ball follows his appearance on First Take this past Monday (June 17) to discuss his the Lakers blockbuster deal that sent his son Lonzo Ball to the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis. During the segment, the show’s host/moderator Molly Qerim asked LaVar if she could “switch gears with you because I have a question here,” he followed that up by saying “You can switch gears with me anytime.” Qerim was visibly uncomfortable and suggested to stay on topic, but the damage was done.

LaVar shooting his shot at Molly Qerim during First Take interview? Jalen Rose gonna bust him up lol pic.twitter.com/HeIB9CFIxH — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 17, 2019

ESPN quickly responded in a statement by sticking up for Qerim and calling out Ball: “LaVar Ball’s comment to Molly Qerim Rose was completely inappropriate, and we made him aware of that.”In a statement issued to TMZ through a spokesperson for Ball, he denies any wrongdoing and claims the comment he said: “at NO time intended or meant to be sexual in nature.”

This is the second time Ball has had an issue with a female on-air personality. Back in 2017 during an appearance on The Herd back in 2017, the outspoken father got into on-air-argument with Kristine Leahy after he told her to “stay in yo lane” during a debate. While he wasn’t banned by the network, he did face some criticism for his perceived sexist comments. Ball’s mouth getting him in trouble should come as no surprise to anyone, it was only a matter of time.

Kudos to Molly Querim for the professional way she handled LaVar Ball after his inappropriate comment. Maybe ESPN will have finally learned its lesson about putting him on TV. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 17, 2019

