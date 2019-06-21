The Number 1 NBA Draft Pick Goes To This North Carolina Native {VIDEO)

The number one draft pick for the NBA went to the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans selected Salsbury, North Carolina native Zion Williamson. The Duke University 18-year-old is a small forward and power forward standing at 6 foot 7 in and 285 pounds.

“You know, as a little kid, you say you want to go to the NBA. People basically say you’ve got to have a Plan B because the chances of doing it is just little to none. For me to be selected No. 1, I mean, I can’t dream it no better than that.” Williamson told ESPN.

Personally, I wish Zion would’ve joined Duke graduate Jason Tatum in Boston with the Celtics.

Victoria Said It

