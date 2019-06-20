Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert Discharged From Hospital After Suffering Stroke

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert has been released from the hospital, and will now be placed in an inpatient rehabilitation center according to CEO of Quicken Loans Jay Farmer.

On May 26 Dan Gilbert was taken to a hospital after he began experiencing stroke-like symptoms. Once he was in hospital care he suffered a stroke, and was taken into surgery.

Farner said in a statement that, “The entire family is incredibly grateful for the world-class care Dan received from the entire staff of Beaumont Hospital is looking forward to beginning an intensive rehabilitation program and is eager to continue the progress he has made over the last several weeks.”

Following the stroke, all of Gilbert’s business continued to function normally under their respective CEO’s.

Dan Gilbert, originally from Detroit, currently owns businesses in Detroit and Cleveland area, along with owning the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has owned the Cavaliers since 2005 when he purchased for $325 million and the franchise is now valued at just over $1.2 billion.

Koby Altman, General Manager of the Cavaliers has been overseeing operations and handling the ore draft process for the Cavaliers since Gilbert’s hospital stint.

Altman and the Cavaliers are preparing to make their selection as they currently hold the 5th overall pick in tonight’s NBA Draft and several predictions have them grabbing Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver. With the departure of LeBron James during the last offseason, the Cavs have had one of the worst records in the league as Kevin Love missed 50 games.

