CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Rico Nasty & YBN Cordae Makes The XXL Freshman Class List

0 reads
Leave a comment

The 12th edition of the XXL Freshman Class list has been released and the DMV is well represented on this year’s cover. The DMV’s own Rico Nasty and YBN Cordae both make the famed cover along with DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, Comethazine, Tierra Whack, Lil Mosey, Roddy Rich, Blueface and YK Osiris.

 

Check out Rico Nasty’s latest project “Anger Management” with Kenny Beatz

And YBN Cordae’s new single with former Freshman Class member Chance The Rapper “Bad Idea.”

Congrats to Rico and Cordae on making the cover!

Source: XXL Magazine

RELATED: Little Bacon Bear Catches Up With Rico Nasty [Video]

RELATED: Naomi Osaka Reportedly Dating YBN Cordae

Rico Nasty & YBN Cordae Makes The XXL Freshman Class List was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Donald Glover & Beyoncé Sing “Can You Feel…
 20 hours ago
06.21.19
The 2019 XXL Freshmen Cover Is Here And…
 21 hours ago
06.21.19
Meghan McCain Calls ‘The View’ Co-Host A Bi**h…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
72 Philadelphia Police Officers Placed On Desk Duty…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 2 days ago
06.20.19
Season 3 Of Netflix’s ‘Dear White People’ To…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Pastor Troy Opens Up About A Man Being…
 2 days ago
06.20.19
Master P Confessed That He Got A Thang…
 2 days ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 2 days ago
06.20.19
Actress Bella Thorne Breaks Down Into Tears After…
 2 days ago
06.20.19
White Woman Accused Of Pretending To Be A…
 3 days ago
06.19.19
$1 Billion Worth Of Cocaine Seized In Philadelphia…
 3 days ago
06.19.19
He Gets It: Robert Downey Jr. Wants to…
 3 days ago
06.18.19
Shaft: Samuel L. Jackson & Richard Roundtree Want…
 3 days ago
06.19.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 3 days ago
06.18.19
Watch Blue Ivy Carter Gettin’ It To “Before…
 3 days ago
06.18.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close