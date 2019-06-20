The 12th edition of the XXL Freshman Class list has been released and the DMV is well represented on this year’s cover. The DMV’s own Rico Nasty and YBN Cordae both make the famed cover along with DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, Comethazine, Tierra Whack, Lil Mosey, Roddy Rich, Blueface and YK Osiris.

Check out Rico Nasty’s latest project “Anger Management” with Kenny Beatz

And YBN Cordae’s new single with former Freshman Class member Chance The Rapper “Bad Idea.”

Congrats to Rico and Cordae on making the cover!

Source: XXL Magazine

RELATED: Little Bacon Bear Catches Up With Rico Nasty [Video]

RELATED: Naomi Osaka Reportedly Dating YBN Cordae

Rico Nasty & YBN Cordae Makes The XXL Freshman Class List was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: